Who is Will Venable? What to know about the Chicago White Sox reported next manager

The Chicago White Sox reportedly have their next manager. MLB.com reported that Will Venable is going to be the White Sox's next manager.

The former Texas Rangers associate manager was one of the most sought-after names in this managerial cycle.

Here's what you need to know about the Southside's newest skipper.

Venable brings an impressive resume

Venable has been in the Major Leagues since 2008 when he entered the league as a player. Spanning a nine-year career, Venable has suited up for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

As a player, Venable was a career .249 hitter and finsihed his playing career with 81 home runs, 307 RBI and 135 stolen bases.

But, the impressive parts of his resume come from his coaching experience.

Venable coached under Joe Maddon, Alex Cora and Bruce Bouchy. He's no stranger to Chicago; his first coaching experiences came in the Windy City.

In 2017, Venable was named a special assistant to Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein. In 2018 and 2019, Venable served as the Cubs' first base coach. He was moved to third-base coach for the 2020 season.

In the 2021 season, Venable served as the Boston Red Sox's bench coach. On May 29, 2021, Venable managed his first MLB game, when Red Sox manager Alex Cora traveled to Puerto Rico to attend one of his children's high school graduations. The Red Sox won, beating the Miami Marlins 3–1.

Under Bouchy, Venable helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023. This may be his first full-time managing job, but Venable has been preparing for this moment for years.

The White Sox hiring Venable is a 180 from past decisions

In 2020, the White Sox moved on from Rick Renteria and hired Tony La Russa out of retirement.

Then, it was reported that White Sox chairman and primary owner Jerry Reinsdorf made the call to hire La Russa instead of then-general manager Rick Hahn.

That followed a track record of White Sox ownership and leaders hiring those who have past connections to the White Sox in some capacity. Former managers Robin Ventura and Ozzie Guillen played for the White Sox.

Venable, however, is a massive change of pace. He has no past connection to the White Sox.

This move was general manager Chris Getz's decision. It's also one that shows a complete change from past organizational direction and follows through on his word.

Getz, in early August, said he was targeting someone outside the organization for the team's manager position. He got his guy, and it's clear it's part of a new direction the White Sox are taking as they aim to leave behind the worst season in modern MLB history.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 30: Associate manager Will Venable of the Texas Rangers posts the lineup in the dugout before Game Three of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Expand

Will Venable was a highly sought after manager

The White Sox weren't the first nor the only team that wanted Venable as their manager.

Venable turned down a chance to interview with the Mets in 2023. The New York Post reported Venable had discussions with the Mets, but turned down a candidacy for the job because he had already decided he would be staying in Texas for the 2024 season.

That candidacy carried over into this offseason, where Venable was a finalist for the Miami Marlins' manager vacancy.

The White Sox wanted Venable and got him. That's an offseason win for the White Sox, who can pair Venable with Getz and assistant general manager Josh Barfield.

Interim manager Grady Sizemore was also one of the White Sox's finalists, and he'll also work with Venable this season. Sizemore remains under contract with the White Sox, who were open about how much they valued Sizemore's voice and the respect he gained from the players this past season.