Why Chicago Sky fans are voicing displeasure in skyrocketing ticket prices

The Chicago Sky, and the rest of the WNBA has skyrocketed in popularity.

While it's doing great things for women's sports the games are beginning to get expensive. This means people who have held season-tickets for years are getting priced out.

The Chicago Sky has a loyal fan base that has been around for years, but with the surge in popularity of the WNBA, ticket prices have gone sky-high.

Season ticket holders were shocked to learn this week that they are going to be paying double the price for their seats.

To make matters worse, the news came without warning and they have a little less than three weeks to make their decision. That's because the deadline to start charging the new ticket prices for the upcoming 2025 season is August 8th.

They're upset with the late notice and lack of communication and for the loyal fans who are senior citizens that have had tickets for years.

"These senior citizens, they're dressed to the nines," Sky season ticket holder Jay Williams told FOX 32. "We're die hards, but we just want everybody to be communicated to."

Those fans also want to know where the extra money will be going.

They say team owners need to spend money on a new practice facility in the city, better concessions and more benefits for VIP courtside fans like other teams in other cities.

Tiffani Sims tickets went from $3,500 to $7,000 dollars.

Both Tiffani and Williams say team owners should treat the fans with more respect and both have to decide whether they can keep their season tickets.

Either way, they both say they will remain Sky superfans.