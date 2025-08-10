Chicago weather: Another toasty day with chance of rain out west

Today is shaping up to be another warm day with humidity and a chance of rain.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

While the area has stayed dry recently, there is about a 45% chance of showers today, but it’s likely to mostly remain out in the western suburbs.

There were some heavy rain systems out by Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and western Illinois as of Sunday morning.

The dew points were in the low 70s, which is to say that it’s humid and will stay humid.

What's next:

The rain chances remain on Monday and Tuesday though we should dy out by the end of the week.