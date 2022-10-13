Autumnal temps settle in across Chicago

It’s going to stay cool around these parts for at least the next week. Highs will be in the mid 50s today with clouds returning this afternoon.

There will be a few showers during the p.m. but the Bears game looks dry and cool with a kickoff temp in the low 40s. It will be breezy today as well.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer—not far from 60 degrees—and it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers are possible at night.

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be even cooler with highs not likely to climb out of the 40s and plenty of 20s in the burbs at night.