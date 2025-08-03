Chicago weather: Another day of poor air quality across the area

An Air Quality Alert was extended to a fourth day on Sunday with the hazy conditions remaining in the city.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Some of the worst air quality will be right along Lake Michigan, as the majority of the Chicago metro area will be under that alert.

The farthest counties like DeKalb, LaSalle, and Kankakee counties were in the clear as of Sunday.

Forecast temperatures are expected to reach around 80 degrees for much of the Chicago area on Sunday.

Highs near the lake are likely to reach the upper 70s.

What's next:

As for any precipitation that could clean out that smoky air, conditions will remain dry. The best chance for rain is on Tuesday, although rain chances then are only around 20%.