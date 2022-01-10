Biting-cold temps to start the week across Chicagoland

After an unusually-warm December, January is certainly off to a wintry start.

Today opens with a few flurries courtesy of a moisture-starved Alberta Clipper.

Highs will barely move from where we are now-mid to upper teens, but at least it will turn out sunny.

Tonight will be quite cold with many burbs in the zero to -5° range. It will be just a bit above zero downtown.

Tomorrow looks perfectly sunny and not as cold with highs around 30°. Winds will eat into the perceived warmup.

Wednesday will feature a few hours above freezing but that will do very little to eat into the glacier that has formed from the small snowpack now encrusted in ice from Saturday night.

Thursday will be a couple of degrees cooler in advance of the next storm system which looks like a snow maker Friday night into Saturday.