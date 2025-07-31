Chicago has the worst air quality in the world right now, index says

The Brief Chicago is under an Air Quality Alert today because of wildfire smoke. The air quality is considered "unhealthy," especially for children, seniors, and people with heart or lung conditions. Officials recommend reducing outdoor activity and checking on those most at risk.



Chicago's air quality reached an unhealthy level on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an alert.

What we know:

The alert is in effect all day.

According to IQ Air, Chicago is currently the most polluted city in the world.

The unhealthy conditions are caused by tiny particles in the air from wildfire smoke drifting into the region, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Poor air quality can affect everyone, but especially people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, children and teens.

What you can do:

If you are at higher risk, it is recommended to avoid strenuous activities outdoors and try to do exercise or physical activity indoors. If you have to be outside, keep your time short.

For everyone else, it's advised to just take it easy outside, such as walking instead of running and spending more time indoors.

Well-being checks:

City officials urge residents to check on people with health issues. If you can’t reach someone and are concerned, you can request a well-being check by visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 311.

For medical emergencies, always call 911.

Forecast:

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with the coolest numbers near the lake. Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows between 60 and 65.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s. The delightful weather continues over the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week will be a little bit warmer but not hot with the next chance of showers arriving on Tuesday. What will be a player in our weather for at least the next couple of days is wildfire smoke. This is not only from Canada, but now from Western U.S. fires.