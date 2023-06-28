Expand / Collapse search

Chicago air quality remains abysmal Wednesday

The smoke for wildfires raging in Canada continues to affect air quality in the Midwest, especially in the Chicago area. On top of the smoke, Chicago will have some sweltering temperatures in the coming days.

CHICAGO - Air quality is still dreadful in Chicagoland. As of 4 a.m. in Chicago the "number" is 228, that’s still rated as "very unhealthy," according to the Illinois EPA.

Only modest improvement is likely today but will be aided by showers and storms which are looking increasingly likely later this afternoon. 

Highs reach the low 80s, held back a bit by the thick pall of smoke. 

Tomorrow could still feature some storms but latest computer models are much less enthusiastic. Still, the potential is there quite frankly for showers and storms today right into early next week including the 4th. 

Obviously, it won’t be raining all the time but any storms that do fire up could be strong. It will be very warm to hot and increasingly humid with sultry weather likely most, if not all, of next week.  

As for Wednesday, officials are urging those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid physical activities outdoors.

