Chicago braces for possible storms Monday as humidity hikes up

Humidity is on the rise and that will help fuel a few showers and storms today.

The first round could arrive later this morning out of Iowa. There’s a low-end risk of severe storms but the morning round might mitigate anything else that could fire up later this afternoon/early evening.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow will be less humid and mild with sunshine and low to mid 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs mainly around 80 degrees give or take.