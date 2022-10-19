Chicago embraces chilly weather ahead weekend warmup

Some remarkable warmth is on the way for the weekend. Today will still be breezy and chilly with highs just past 50 degrees.

Skies will be mainly sunny.

Tonight, expect more cold with some burbs in the upper 20s. City more like mid 30s.

Tomorrow we should get to at least 60 degrees with 70s now a lock from Friday through Monday with plenty of sun right through the weekend.

Monday presents the next chance for rain and possible thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. Weekend is spectacular with some spots making a run at 80 degrees!