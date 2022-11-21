Chicago embraces warmup after winter-like weekend

Time to start thawing!

Today we are headed for the mid 40s with a stout breeze which will eat into how much warmer it actually feels. Skies will be mostly sunny. No issues tonight.

Tomorrow with sunshine we will be close to 50 degrees then into the low/mid 50s Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Skies will become a little cloudier on Thursday but I’m unimpressed with rainfall.

Yes, there could be a shower at night or into Friday morning but amounts and coverage look meager. Highs remain a bit above normal right into the weekend.