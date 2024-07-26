Chicago enjoys perfect weather ahead of weekend storms

Chicago will experience cool and sunny weather today.

The early hours have brought crisp temperatures, especially in the suburbs, where Aurora is seeing a comfortable 55 degrees. In Northwest Indiana, temperatures are even lower, with Valparaiso at 52 degrees and Michigan City at a cool 50 degrees along the lakeshore.

Today's forecast includes clear skies and temperatures rising to the low to mid-80s across the area. This pleasant weather is expected to continue into Saturday, with temperatures increasing to about 88 degrees.

The beautiful weather is set to continue into Saturday, albeit with a noticeable rise in temperature, reaching up to 88 degrees. However, changes are on the horizon as the weekend progresses. Late Saturday night and into Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop, bringing a shift from the current high-pressure system dominating the area's weather pattern.

As we move toward Sunday, expect increasing cloud cover from the south as moisture builds, leading to a higher probability of rain. While there's a 0% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, those odds will rise significantly on Sunday and persist into the following week.

For those planning outdoor activities, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, as the second half of the weekend may see interruptions from wet weather.