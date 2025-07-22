Chicago extreme heat watch: How to stay cool this week amid dangerous temps
CHICAGO - Chicago is bracing for dangerously hot and humid weather this week.
What we know:
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Chicagoland, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday at 7 p.m.
Heat index values — what the temperature feels like when factoring in humidity — are expected to reach 105° to 110°F, with little relief expected overnight.
The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is working with the National Weather Service to monitor the situation and will issue updated alerts if a Heat Warning is triggered. A Heat Warning may be declared when the heat index exceeds 105° for at least two days or 110° on any one day.
What's next:
The city is urging residents to take precautions. The risk of heat-related illnesses increases significantly under these conditions.
It's important to note that there will be little to no relief overnight into Thursday, as temperatures are expected to stay near 90°.
Residents are encouraged to:
- Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks
- Limit sun exposure and strenuous activity
- Check in on neighbors, seniors and those without access to cooling
Chicago cooling centers
To stay safe during the heat wave, the city is offering access to more than 280 cooling locations, including:
City-operated community service centers (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.):
- Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave (open until 8 p.m.)
- Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th St
- King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave
- South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave
- Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave
Other spaces open to the public during regular hours include:
- 79 Chicago Public Library locations
- 7 City Colleges main campuses
- 43 Park District fieldhouses, pools, and 143 splash pads
- 22 police stations, open 24/7
To find the nearest cooling center, residents can dial 3-1-1 or check the City of Chicago’s Cooling Centers Map.
What you can do:
Here are some tips to beat the heat.
- Stay hydrated – drink lots of water; avoid alcohol, caffeine, sodas.
- Stay inside – if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open.
- Keep electric lights off or turn them down.
- Minimize the use of your oven and stove.
- Wear loose, light, cotton clothing.
- Take cool baths and showers.
- Do not leave anyone—including pets—in a parked car, even for a few minutes.
If heading to the beach, only swim when lifeguards are present between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and look for any posted "No Swimming" signs.
For more information, visit Chicago.gov/OEMC.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Office of Emergency Management & Communications and the National Weather Service.