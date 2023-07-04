Chicago Fourth of July forecast: Hot with a small chance of rain

It will be hot in Chicago for July 4th with highs around 90 or little higher.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with the very slightest chance of a shower or storm.

Tomorrow, storms are much more likely and there is a chance some could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the primary hazard in the afternoon/evening.

Thursday and Friday won’t be as warm with highs in the upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.