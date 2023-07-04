Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Fourth of July forecast: Hot with a small chance of rain

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: July 4th forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - It will be hot in Chicago for July 4th with highs around 90 or little higher.  

Skies will be mostly sunny today with the very slightest chance of a shower or storm.  

Tomorrow, storms are much more likely and there is a chance some could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the primary hazard in the afternoon/evening. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Thursday and Friday won’t be as warm with highs in the upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.