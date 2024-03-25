Chicago braces for heavy rainfall, potential severe storms

The Chicagoland area is preparing for significant rainfall and potential severe storms as a low-pressure system approaches the region.

Rain is expected to increase in coverage and intensity late this evening. Some western suburbs may have already accumulated over half an inch of rain on Monday, with the possibility of another 1–2 inches in some areas overnight.

Concerns over localized flooding and ponding on roadways are expected to persist from tonight through early Tuesday morning. Additionally, south-southeast winds are forecast to gust as high as 40 mph this evening.

Following the heavy rain, attention will shift to the potential for severe storms from mid-morning through midday on Tuesday. While there may be a temporary break in the rain during the morning rush hours, storms could redevelop as early as 9 a.m.

As a cold front associated with the low-pressure system moves eastward through the region, storms may form along the frontal boundary, posing various hazards, including the possibility of isolated tornadoes. The window of alertness spans from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Although the rain will subside after the passage of the cold front, strong winds with gusts up to 40-45 mph are expected to persist throughout Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the remainder of the week appears relatively calm with sunny skies expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s on Wednesday and the low 50s on Thursday. Cloud cover will return on Friday with temperatures in the mid-50s. While there is a slight chance of isolated showers over the weekend, most of the Easter holiday is expected to remain dry.