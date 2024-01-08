Use the ‘Plowz & Mowz’ app for snow removal

If you'd rather not tackle the snow yourself, there's an app designed to handle it for you.

"Plowz & Mowz," often described as the Uber or Lyft for snow plowing, has been providing its services since 2014 and operates across a wide area in Chicagoland.

The process is straightforward: users can access the app, or visit the website, where they input their address and a few details to receive an exact price for the service. Co-founder Wills Mahoney says there are no contracts involved, and customers don't need to be present during the service.

"It’s really simple. You type in your address and a few things of information, and from there you get an exact price. Once you place that order, it’s dispatched off the closest snow plow professional," Mahoney explained. "What’s great is during the whole time, you get an ETA when the snow plow is going to be there, and then once the job is completed, you even get pictures of the completed job so you can be out of town and know your job is getting completed."

Pricing is determined based on the amount of snow that needs clearing and the size of the job, with an average cost of about $65.

In addition to snow removal, the app also offers lawn mowing services.

For those with their own snowplow or landscaping company, there's an opportunity to work for the Plowz & Mowz app. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.