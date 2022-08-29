Chicago braces for strong storms Monday

Strong to severe storms are possible today with much of our area placed in the Storm Prediction Center’s "Enhanced" risk zone.

All storm hazards are in play with damaging straight-line winds as the primary threat.

Prime timing for these potential storms will be 1 p.m. to 7pm. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with highs not far from 90 degrees.

The rest of the work week looks quiet with ample sunshine, lower humidity and highs close to seasonable normal around 80 degrees