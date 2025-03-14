Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Grundy County
6
High Wind Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, La Salle County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Grundy County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Cook County, Porter County, Jasper County, Newton County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Kane County, McHenry County, Kendall County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Chicago severe weather breakdown: Fire risk, tornadoes possible

By
Published  March 14, 2025 5:31am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Severe storms: Hail, tornadoes and damaging wind possible

Kaitlin Cody has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • A wind advisory is in effect today with gusts up to 50 mph; a high wind watch is in place for Saturday.
    • A fire weather watch and warning have been issued due to dry conditions and strong winds.
    • Severe thunderstorms are expected tonight, with a chance for rain and snow by Sunday.

CHICAGO - Chicagoland residents should brace for a wild weather weekend as strong winds, fire risks, and the potential for severe storms are on the horizon.

Wind advisories and fire warnings are already in effect, with even stronger gusts expected Saturday before a temperature drop brings a chance of snow by Sunday.

What we know:

Today’s weather will be warm and windy with highs in the low 70s near the lake and upper 70s inland. Winds will pick up through the afternoon, reaching 40-50 mph.

Fire risk

A fire weather watch and warning are in effect due to dry conditions and gusty winds, increasing the risk of fast-spreading fires. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Tonight’s storms

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Chicagoland in a level 2-5 to level 4/5 severe threat. Strong winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes are concerns.

Saturday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s, but winds will be even stronger, with gusts up to 60 mph. A high wind watch is in effect from morning to mid-afternoon.

Weekend changes

Rain and snow are possible late Saturday into Sunday morning, with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-30s overnight. Sunday’s high will be in the mid-40s with partly sunny skies.

What we don't know:

The exact severity of tonight’s storms remains uncertain, but residents should have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially overnight.

What's next:

St. Patrick’s Day on Monday looks pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70, but another storm system is expected midweek.

Weather ForecastChicagoNews