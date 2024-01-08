Chicago's fleet of snowplows is ready to clear a path for you

The City of Chicago's formidable snow-fighting fleet has mostly been in mothballs this winter, but that all changes on Monday night.

In anticipation of the winter storm, they are already out monitoring the city's major roadways.

"Mrs. O'Leary's Plow" — named by FOX 32 Digital Producer Will Hager — is locked and loaded for the winter storm that's expected to plow straight into Chicagoland. She is one of 200 city salt spreaders being deployed across the city to help Chicagoans navigate what's expected to be the city's first significant snowfall this season.

The Chicago Department of Transporation says the fleet's first priority will be to monitor arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses, making sure those are clear and running well before turning their attention to the neighborhoods.

But don't forget about the sidewalks, and don't count on the city for help there. Abled-bodied residents and business owners are required to clear a five-foot wide path of any snow and ice, without throwing excess snow into the street, bike lane, or alley entrance. A tiny lane as wide as your shovel won't cut it.

And with this storm expected to dump heavy, hard-to-shovel snow, emergency room doctors advise older folks with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or those living with obesity to outsource the task to avoid the risk of a heart attack.

"What ends up happening with coronary artery disease is blood doesn't get to the right place at the right time," said Dr. Corey Goldstein of Rush University. "If you really stress the heart really suddenly, like you would with extreme exercise, it's possible that you are stressing your body to the point where blood is not getting to your heart – or certain aspects of your heart – at the right time."

Fines for delinquent sidewalk shovelers can go all the way up to $1,000.

To view Chicago's fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.