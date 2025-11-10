Snow blasts Chicago: School closings, canceled flights and impacted roads

The Brief Heavy lake-effect snow blanketed Chicago early Monday, creating dangerous travel conditions and widespread flight cancellations. Some areas saw up to a foot of snow, with winds gusting near 60 mph. Plow crews struggled to keep roads clear as more than 450 flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway.



Lake-effect snow raged early this morning across Chicago with impacts being felt well inland and south of the lake itself.

Chicago snow storm

What we know:

Road conditions across the Chicago area will be hazardous throughout the entire morning commute with snow falling at times in excess of 2 inches per hour. There have been only a couple of instances of thundersnow so far.

Snowfall reports have been sparse this early, but somebody located a little north of Valparaiso claims 9.5" had fallen there as of 12:30am. In addition to actual snow, graupel is falling in some areas. These are the "dippin’ dots" that often fall in the heavier bursts of precipitation.

Winds have been strong with a gust out at the crib offshore of 58 mph. The snow band will begin to arc to the east across our area by mid-morning, having deposited 6-12 inches in many areas—obviously less in our western counties.

Plow crews will have a difficult time keeping up with the rapidly-falling snow early this morning and travel is strongly discouraged. This will certainly have adverse effects at airports as well—likely lasting long after the snowfall stops there. On Sunday night, over 250 salt spreaders were deployed across city streets, focusing on Chicago’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Around 5 a.m., the National Weather Service downgraded the Winter Storm Warning for central Cook County to a Winter Weather Advisory with much less snow being expected in the immediate metro. The two "sweet" spots for heavier snow are in northwest Indiana to Kankakee County along with Lake County, Illinois.

Stream LIVE storm coverage below

Chicago area school closures Monday

The following schools and districts have canceled classes or shifted to E-learning for Monday ahead of the winter storm.

Chicago flights canceled

By the numbers:

Over 450 flights have been canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports in the past 24 hours as snow has locked down the area.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, O'Hare reported 243 cancellations while Midway said 130 flights had been canceled. Both airports reported delays of less than 15 minutes.

Tap here for the latest numbers.

Future forecast

What's next:

The rest of the week goes like this: Mostly cloudy for Veterans Day with a light snow shower possible. High not far from 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 50.

Much milder air will be in place this weekend with a shot at 60+ degrees. Rain showers will be possible Sunday.