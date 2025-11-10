Chicago weather: Preliminary snowfall totals and a look ahead to warmer temps

We can take a sigh of relief now that the heavy lake effect snow has ended in Chicagoland and across Northwest Indiana.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be mostly clear for the first half of the night and then clouds roll in late tonight into early Tuesday.

Scattered snow showers are possible on Veterans Day morning, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 40 degrees.

Snowfall totals:

Here are the current snowfall totals in the Chicago area. We will update this list as more totals come in:

12.3 inches — Cedar Lake, Indiana

12.0 inches — Momence, Illinois

10.5 inches — St. John, Indiana

10.0 inches — Lowell, Indiana

10.0 inches — Winthrop Harbor, Illinois

10.0 inches — Lake Village, Indiana

9.5 inches — Valparaiso, Indiana

6.5 inches — DeMotte, Indiana

6.5 inches — Wadsworth, Illinois

6.1 inches — Sauk Village, Illinois

5.5 inches — Goodenow, Illinois

5.4 inches — Kankakee, Illinois

5.0 inches — Villa Park, Illinois

4.0 inches — Lynwood, Illinois

3.5 inches — West Ridge neighborhood (Chicago), Illinois

What's next:

A nice midweek warm-up is on the way after a few chilly days. Temperatures will warm to around 50 degrees on Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

While more clouds roll in on Thursday, temperatures will continue to trend upward. Highs on Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend looks well above average and pleasant! Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, and then a few showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.