Chicago weather: Storms pass through Wednesday with possible flooding overnight

There is a lot happening weather-wise over the next several days.

We start with patchy frost in outlying areas this morning. Early sunshine provides a deceptively-benign start to the day. Clouds will advance from the south and produce showers and storms this afternoon. Highs reach the lower 60s.

The atmosphere turns angrier tonight with a heavy rainfall threat and possibly some hail. Localized flooding is possible. Showers and storms continue at times tomorrow with highs not far from 60.

Attention turns to Friday when the main storms system plows through our area. Severe storms are possible that day but many moving pieces will have to come together and at the "right" time to capitalize on this potential. It's too early to be specific. Highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Showers continue through the weekend and quite frankly cannot be ruled out into early next week at least. The intensity of the rain and coverage will be less. It will be cool and windy much of this period.