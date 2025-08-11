Expand / Collapse search

Revisiting Chicago's sizzling summers: Tracking 90-degree days through the years

By Dominic Cannonito
Published  August 11, 2025 7:09pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Ten-day high temperature graph starting Tuesday, Aug. 12.

CHICAGO - Another scorching hot weekend is expected to engulf most of the Midwest starting on Friday.

Earlier this summer, we took a look at how the year 2025 stacked up against the last 67 years in Chicago.

Specifically, we dove into how many days during a given year that we can expect the daily high temperature to reach 90 degrees or hotter. 

Since July 21, we have added seven more 90-degree days, bringing the total to 25 days.

The year of 2025 in Chicago has already exceeded the last four years in terms of 90-degree days. According to this criteria, the summer of 2025 ranks among the top 20% hottest summers in Chicago.

The data analyzed was sourced from O'Hare International Airport, where their weather station has kept a data log of weather variables since 1959. 

Stats at a glance

  • Average number of 90+ degree days per year : 17 days
  • Year with most 90+ degree days : 1988 (47 days)
  • Year with the least 90+ degree days : 1967, 2004, and 2014 (3 days)
  • 90+ degree days so far in 2025 : 25 days

Looking forward

The average last day that Chicagoans see a high temperature reaching 90 degrees is Aug. 30. Thus, about one-fifth of the summer remains, and at our current pace, Chicago could see about seven more 90+ degree days bringing our expected grand total to 32 days. 

Only 1983, 1987, 1988 and 2012 currently outpace the total number of 90+ degree days that we've seen so far in 2025. It is important to note that this is a purely statistical analysis and does not factor in the influence of current meteorological observation or forecast. 

According to the Climate Prediction Center’s 3 - 4 week Temperature Outlook, Chicago is forecast to have equal chances of seeing temperatures above or below the climatological average temperature (~80°). 

This year will probably not break any records, but with another heat wave approaching this weekend, 2025 will surely rank high on the all-time list in recorded history at O'Hare.

Courtesy of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center as of August 8, 2025

As our daylight dwindles and autumn approaches, it is important to keep in mind that September on average sees two 90+ degree days, specifically in Chicago. 

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox 32 meteorologists.

WeatherChicago