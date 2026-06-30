Chicago swelters under Extreme Heat Warning

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect for all of Chicagoland through Thursday night. Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are expected as temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s. Rain and storm chances return late Thursday and could impact parts of the Fourth of July weekend.



The Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect for all of Chicagoland until Thursday night.

The heat index will be around 105-110 degrees through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Thankfully, it will be a touch gusty today with wind to about 25-30 mph at times.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we are on repeat with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Our normal highs this time of year are in the mid 80s but we will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

Late Thursday we have the chance for rain returning. Friday, we also have a chance for rain and storms. It will be partly sunny on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

July 4th forecast

Holiday forecast:

This weekend, of course, is the Fourth of July weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for rain and storms Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. I hope this doesn't impact fireworks shows.

Sunday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

Monday will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.