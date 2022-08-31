Chicago to feature sunshine, 80-degree temps through the rest of the week

There are no weather concerns today.

It will be a bit warmer with lots of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow, expect more sunshine with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Same story on Friday with similar weather overall.

The chance of showers on Saturday doesn’t look like much with highs over the holiday weekend in the 80-85 degree range.

I’ve removed showers from my forecast for Labor Day itself.