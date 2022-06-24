Chicago to heat up to 90 degrees today with plenty of sunshine

We should reach the low 90s today despite the fairly "cool" morning.

Sunshine fills the sky. Humidity remains largely in check. We do have an air quality alert for Ozone levels that could affect those with respiratory conditions.

Tonight, no issues with mild weather.

Tomorrow presents two separate chances for rainfall, neither looks particularly robust. hat said, an area of showers will approach during the mid morning-likely weakening as it moves in from the west.

The next round could arrive during the evening or night. In between it will be partly sunny with upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday look delightful and slightly cooler than normal. Heat returns by the end of next week.