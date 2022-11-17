Expand / Collapse search

Chicago to hover around freezing today ahead of nippy weekend

FOX 32 Chicago

Thursday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 17th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - A remarkably cold air mass for mid-November is on the way. 

Today, temps in the low 30s will have to suffice, and this will be the warmest day until Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries at any time and a chance of a few gusty snow showers this afternoon. 

Tonight as flurries end, temps drop into the low 20s. 

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sun and maybe a flurry. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. 

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with a few flurries late Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days with lows way down in the teens in the city and perhaps a few single digits especially where snow is on the ground such as my place. 

Next week it warms up. It should be 40 degrees all week with a run at 50 degrees by Wednesday.