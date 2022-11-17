Chicago to hover around freezing today ahead of nippy weekend

A remarkably cold air mass for mid-November is on the way.

Today, temps in the low 30s will have to suffice, and this will be the warmest day until Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries at any time and a chance of a few gusty snow showers this afternoon.

Tonight as flurries end, temps drop into the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sun and maybe a flurry. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with a few flurries late Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days with lows way down in the teens in the city and perhaps a few single digits especially where snow is on the ground such as my place.

Next week it warms up. It should be 40 degrees all week with a run at 50 degrees by Wednesday.