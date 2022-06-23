Chicago to record another sunny, 80-degree day ahead of warm weekend

It will be warm today but a tad less so than even yesterday. Expect mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun, modest humidity, and a cool breeze off the lake.

Tonight, there are no concerns. Clear and 60s.

Tomorrow looks a few degrees warmer as we cross the 90-degree mark albeit barely. Modest humidity.

Mostly sunny skies. Saturday provides the one opportunity for rainfall in this area and it’s not looking very promising.

That said, a shower or sub-severe storm is possible mainly late in the day or night. No washout.

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. After that a couple of days of cooler pleasant weather ensue heading into next week.