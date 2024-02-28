Chicago weather: Winter settles back in after powerful storms, reported tornadoes

After an explosive evening with hail, wind damage and tornadoes, the Chicago area's transition to more wintry conditions is in progress.

Tornado damage will likely be investigated in at least the following areas: near Hinckley, near Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, in the Inverness/Schaumburg area, and along the shoreline in Gary, Indiana, where a waterspout moved offshore.

Temps have tanked into the 30s and will likely fall into the 20s during the day. The actual high today occurred at midnight when it was still in the low 50s so today will go in the books as having been warmer than normal despite the dramatic drop.

Winds will be diminishing and the advisory expires at 6 a.m. There will be a few flurries around this morning before skies clear this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper teens.

The next warmup arrives starting tomorrow with highs once again above normal-in the mid 40s. Friday will be in the low 50s (cooler lakeside). Saturday we will be in the low 60s and Sunday should be around 70 again. The next chance of rain arrives Monday.