Chicago weather: 23 straight days of above-average temps

The big weather story today is in the Northeast where a quick-hitting snow will cause travel problems from Philadelphia to New York and into New England.

Locally, this will be the 23rd straight day of above-normal temperatures. It will not be quite as warm as yesterday, however. Expect temps closer to 40 degrees for the high with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some light snow during the wee hours of the morning over our far-southern counties.

Valentine’s Day will feature mostly to partly sunny skies and quite mild temps with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Late at night, a system moves through with rain into Thursday morning. Some wet snow could mix in late mainly in far-northern Illinois. The rest of Thursday will be partly sunny and rather mild with low 40s for highs.

Then, there’s Friday. The US model says it will snow, the Euro says get outta here with that nonsense. What is certain is that it will be colder for about 36 hours. Highs on Friday would be in the mid 30s with 30 degrees being the high on Saturday.

Warmer-than-normal temps resume starting Sunday with 40s returning Monday.