Chicago weather: 60s for now, but a late-week cold front brings us back to November

The Windy City was basking in beautiful weather on Monday, featuring abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching the lower 60s. As the day progresses, expect clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Tuesday promises a repeat performance of Monday's delightful weather, boasting sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. The warmth peaks on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the mid-60s under sunny conditions.

However, Thursday brings a change as cloud cover increases due to an approaching cold front. There's a slight chance of showers late Thursday night, with highs around the lower 60s.

Temperatures take a dip on Friday and Saturday, settling in the lower 50s. Stay tuned for further updates.