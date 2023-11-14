Chicago weather: Two more days of 60s, and then a big weekend cool-down

As we transition into the evening on Tuesday, expect skies to become partly cloudy with overnight lows ranging from the mid-30s in the suburbs to near 40 in the city.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather is shaping up to be fantastic with abundant sunshine and temperatures once again reaching the 60s. Most areas can anticipate hitting the mid-60s on Wednesday, followed by low to mid-60s on Thursday.

However, Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover later in the day as a cold front approaches. This front is set to move in Thursday night, bringing along a chance of a few spotty showers into early Friday.

Friday's temperatures will experience a noticeable drop, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Cooler conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by plenty of sunshine.

Looking further ahead, showers are set to make a return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures hovering in the 40s. As of now, Thanksgiving is projected to be chilly, with highs possibly only reaching the 30s.

Stay tuned for further updates as we continue to monitor the weather conditions in the Chicago area.