Chicago weather: Highs hit the 80s again today with tons of sunshine

The Brief Chicago will experience sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s through Saturday. A partial lunar eclipse, peaking at 9:44 p.m. with 9% coverage, will be visible on the night of the Harvest moon.



Sunny and warm sums up Chicago for the next few days.

Highs today through Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, with lows each night ranging from some mid-upper 50s in the burbs to mid 60s in the urban heat island.

There are some suspicious blips of green on various computer forecast models between Friday and Monday, suggesting chances for rain. I think the highest chance for any rainfall will be tied to a cold front Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures won't be as warm Sunday and Monday.

Reminder about the partial lunar eclipse. It will take place between 9:12 p.m. and 10:17pm with the peak coverage of the moon behind the earth’s shadow at 9:44 p.m.

At maximum eclipse only 9% of the moon will be darkened. This is the Harvest Moon and it is a supermoon, so named due to the relative closeness of the moon in its elliptical path around the earth.