Chicago weather: 90s again on Friday with severe storms possible

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Late Tonight and Early Friday: Expect a few strong storms during the late-night hours and early morning on Friday. These storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Friday: Prepare for the hottest day of the week, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will reach dangerous triple digits across the entire area. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for far southern and southwestern counties, while a Heat Advisory covers the rest of the area (except Lake County, Illinois).

Friday Night: Be on alert for severe storms in the evening hours. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, and there is a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Keep an eye on the weather from 7 PM until midnight.

Weekend Outlook: Good news for the weekend! Saturday will bring decreasing cloud cover, and Sunday will be sunny. Both days will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s, and the humidity levels will be much more comfortable.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions during the extreme heat, and stay tuned for any storm updates. Enjoy the cooler and calmer weekend ahead!