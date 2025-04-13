Chicago weather: Above-average temperatures for Sunday

Above-average temperatures were expected throughout the day across the Chicago area.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Warmer temps

What to expect:

While normal high temperatures are around 58 degrees for mid-April, highs on Sunday were projected to be in the mid to upper-60s, with some far south and southwest suburban areas potentially reaching around 70 degrees.

Highs near Lake Michigan were expected to be cooler, closer to 60 degrees with a breeze coming off the water.

There were cloudy conditions to start the day and patchy skies throughout the day. There might be a chance of a sprinkle or two later in the afternoon, but the chances are not high.

Winds could pick up today with potential gusts of up to about 30 mph throughout the afternoon.

What's next:

Going into the start of the workweek, there might be another chance of light rainfall early Monday morning.

We’ll be mostly dry during the early part of the week, with another chance of rain later in the week.