Chicago weather: Unhealthy air lingers as temps stay in the 70s

The Brief Air quality remains the top concern in the Chicago area today, with levels still considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected, with no rain in the immediate forecast. Weekend weather looks seasonable with scattered shower chances and warmer temperatures returning next week.



Air quality will be the main weather issue today.

Like yesterday, Chicagoland is deemed to have "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality. This will continue throughout the day and night and hopefully will improve this weekend.

The rest of this day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s away from the lake. The chance of rain that I’ve been toying with for southern portions of our viewing area now looks to me to be even farther south so I’m removing it from the local forecast.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Over the weekend it will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There are a couple of chances for showers the first of which would arrive tomorrow night, and the second now appears to be late in the day or evening Sunday.

I am certainly not conveying a message of it being a "rainy" weekend.

There is warmer air poised to arrive next week, but not until after a couple more showers possible Monday with highs in the 70s.

Temps in the 80s look good on Wednesday and Thursday with dry weather expected.