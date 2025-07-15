Chicago weather: Air quality alert in effect as area heats up

Today is warm with an air quality alert in effect. Sensitive groups should take it easy again as we have elevated ozone levels close to the ground.

Highs will be around 90 this afternoon.

Wednesday will be another hot day with temps pushing to the low 90s. There is a chance for rain and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. We have a slight chance for severe storms, mainly west of Chicago.

Thursday will be in the upper 70s. There will be mostly cloudy skies with a chance for wet weather.

Friday will be the winner of the week! Highs will be cool and it will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend, temperatures warm to the low-mid 80s again. There is a chance for rain and storms Saturday through Monday with partly sunny skies.