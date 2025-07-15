Chicago weather: Air quality alert and rising heat bring a hazy, humid day

The Brief Air quality alerts are in effect today due to wildfire smoke and ozone, along with rising heat and humidity. Highs will reach the low 90s today and could climb even higher tomorrow before showers and storms move in. Temperatures ease slightly into the 80s later this week, with more unsettled weather over the weekend.



Air quality takes center stage along with the heat today.

What we know:

An air quality alert for the combination of wildfire smoke and ozone will be in effect through tonight. Otherwise, today will be a burner with highs in the low 90s. There will be only minimal lakeside cooling. Humidity will be on the rise as well.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and while a chance of a shower isn’t zero, it’s mighty darn close.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow could be blazing hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and a palpable increase in humidity as well. The chance of showers and thunderstorms goes up noticeably tomorrow late in the day and at night.

Thursday will not be as hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms perhaps focused southeast of I-55. Highs will be in the low 80s.

On Friday it will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Over the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times, mainly during the afternoon and evening with highs both days in the mid 80s. There are signs that hot temperatures will return next week.