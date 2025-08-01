Chicago weather: Air pollution alert issued as smoky haze lingers into weekend

The Brief Wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy across Chicago despite otherwise pleasant weather. An air pollution action day is in effect today and may be extended through the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild, with highs near 80 and lows in the 60s through early next week.



The forecast would be ideal if it weren’t for the wildfire smoke in the sky.

Chicago air quality alert

What we know:

An air pollution action day will be in effect today because of it and it’s possible that might be required again through the weekend. I see very little chance of the smoke situation improving much through at least tomorrow and maybe Sunday and beyond.

There is a very small chance of a sprinkle blowing in off the lake this morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny (but hazy) and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be comfortable and hazy with lows in the 60s.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The weekend will feature hazy sunshine and mild temperatures with low humidity. Highs tomorrow will be around 80 with low 80s likely on Sunday.

It should be a couple of degrees warmer on Monday before the next small chance of showers arrives on Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.