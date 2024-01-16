Chicago weather: Arctic assault continues

Chicago wind chills are stinging again Tuesday.

The warning for most of our viewing area to cover for chills to -30 degrees or worse expires at noon and will be replaced buy a wind chill advisory through 9 a.m. tomorrow. At least it will become mostly sunny with highs just a bit above zero again today.

Tonight will be very cold again but temperatures will flatline close to zero.

Tomorrow starts dry and we might hit 20 degrees. At night, it looks like a system will brush the area with light snow into Thursday. We could get an inch or two of snow, mainly in the city and points south.

Light snow showers continue into Friday before a cold, dry weekend with sunshine. Our first chance of reaching freezing will be Monday, the start of a very modest thaw next week.