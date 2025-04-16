Chicago weather: Beautiful sunshine, but chance of storms on the way

Today we have beautiful sunshine!

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

Highs will be cooler lakeside, peaking in the 40s.

Inland locations will be warmer with highs in the 50s from O'Hare to Midway. The 60s are possible in the southwestern counties.

What's next:

For Thursday, we have the chance for storms.

There is the potential for hail in our western counties. There is a marginal risk for severe hail from DeKalb to LaSalle, also portions of Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be toasty with highs in the upper 70s!!

It will be another day with the chance for strong to severe storms. As of now, Chicagoland is under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms.

Easter weekend holds the chance for rain and storms. Saturday, highs will be in the upper 50s with afternoon/evening rain possible. Highs on Sunday for Easter will be in the low 50s with an even better chance of rain.

The wet weather potential continues into Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.