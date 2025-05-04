Chicago weather: Below-normal temps, then rain possible later

Sunday started with below-normal temperatures and could end with rain showers.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

Daytime highs will likely be close to where they were yesterday, in the low to mid-50s and into the 60s out in the far western suburbs.

A low-pressure area is influencing our weather. It’s just sitting and spinning in the atmosphere and won’t go away, and will likely continue through tomorrow.

Clouds and wet weather are likely to sneak through in the lower Kankakee River Valley and there are some light to moderate showers in parts of northern Indiana.

What's next:

Eventually, the low-pressure system will push back toward Chicago, which could mean rain for the afternoon and evening.

That should begin to wind down around midnight.

For Monday, there could still be some scattered showers with highs into the 50s, but there’s an improving forecast for the rest of the week.