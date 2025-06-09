Chicago weather: Brief midweek warmup will bring temps to near 90

A few stray showers or storms are possible through early this evening. Skies will then be partly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.

Typically, for this time of June, average low temperatures are around 59 degrees, so we'll be a little below normal tonight.

Full Forecast:

Tuesday will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A major warm-up is expected on Wednesday with highs soaring into the upper 80s for most of Chicagoland, but this will only be a one-day warm-up.

Showers and storms return to the area Thursday through Saturday with temperatures in the mid 70s.

While the weekend won't be a washout, we'll be tracking scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday appears mainly dry for Father's Day at the moment, but some models are hinting that a few lingering showers could make their way into Chicagoland.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be sure to stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer!