Chicago weather: Calm and sunny skies grace the region Friday

Weather will be quieter today after another day of multiple rounds of strong to severe storms.

Hail was widespread with isolated reports of very high winds, with a private weather station near Roselle maxing out with an 81 mph gust.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 60s, normal for this time of year. Tonight looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Highs tomorrow will not make it out of the 40s. A few light showers can be expected. It will be cold at night with widespread low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs close to 50 degrees. There is a pretty good chance of a freeze or at least frost Sunday night into Monday.