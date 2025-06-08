Chicago weather: Chance of late afternoon showers, storms as air quality improves

It’s shaping up to be a decent weather Sunday as the air quality continues to improve, but there is a chance of showers later on.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

There was still a bit of haze in the air, which the Chicago area will likely still have to deal with over the next few days, if not longer, with those Canadian forest fires continuing.

Still, there were no air quality alerts in the Chicagoland area on Sunday.

Temperatures were reaching the upper 70s with partly cloudy conditions until around midday today.

But by around 5 p.m., there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of brief gusty winds and maybe even some hail.

What's next:

Rain chances remain into Monday, but then temps will stay warm throughout the week.

By Wednesday into Thursday, we’re talking temperatures highs into the middle 80s with a true taste of summer.