Chicago weather: Chance of showers coming tonight

Published  August 9, 2025 7:20pm CDT
Chicago Weather: Another hot one on Saturday, with rain coming

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Aug. 9, 2025.

CHICAGO - A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday, with more widespread and potentially heavy rainfall possible in parts of northwestern Illinois, southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and southern Minnesota, particularly across the Mississippi Basin.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 45% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures struggling to reach 90 degrees due to increased cloud cover. Rain chances continue into early next week, with Monday offering the best chance for wet weather, followed by a gradual decrease in showers through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal averages, with highs around 84 degrees Wednesday and rising slightly to 86 on Thursday, 88 on Friday, and back near 90 by next Saturday.

