Chicago weather: Chance of showers coming tonight

A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday, with more widespread and potentially heavy rainfall possible in parts of northwestern Illinois, southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa, and southern Minnesota, particularly across the Mississippi Basin.

Full Forecast:

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 45% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures struggling to reach 90 degrees due to increased cloud cover. Rain chances continue into early next week, with Monday offering the best chance for wet weather, followed by a gradual decrease in showers through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal averages, with highs around 84 degrees Wednesday and rising slightly to 86 on Thursday, 88 on Friday, and back near 90 by next Saturday.