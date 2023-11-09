Chicago weather: Chilly air arrives Friday, but a warming trend is set for next week

Chicago experienced a picturesque Thursday with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s. However, it was also quite windy, with gusts reaching around 30 mph.

As we move into the evening, the winds are expected to subside a bit. The skies will remain partly cloudy, and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, both Friday and Saturday promise clear skies but slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

If you're a fan of warmer weather, you're in for a treat on Sunday, as warmer air begins to flow in, pushing temperatures up into the low to mid-50s.

The real warmth arrives early next week, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees expected from Monday through Wednesday, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. So, get ready to enjoy some fantastic fall weather!