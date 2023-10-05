Chicago weather: Chilly airmass settles in

The Chicago area is in for a pleasant fall weekend.

Friday is expected to start off with mostly sunny conditions, but as the day progresses, a few showers are likely to develop in the afternoon. High temperatures for the day will reach around 60 degrees.

As we move into the weekend, Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies, while Sunday will feature partly sunny conditions. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s on both days.

For those participating in the Chicago Marathon, early morning and midday temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s, providing comfortable running conditions. So, get ready to lace up those running shoes and enjoy the race!

Be sure to check for any updates or changes in the weather forecast. Have a great weekend, Chicago!