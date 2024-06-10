Chicago weather: Chilly start to a warm week

The early morning hours start with clouds and some drizzle today in Chicago. That will all go away around daybreak.

While clouds may linger near the lake a bit longer than inland locations, skies will become mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees but cooler by the lake. Tonight will be clear and quite cool with widespread 40s away from downtown.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs reaching the upper 70s away from the lake. There’s a small chance of a shower late Tuesday night. Wednesday looks very warm to downright hot with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a small chance of a shower or storm overnight.

Thursday will have similar temps and presents the highest chance for storms this week. If anything severe were to happen, the late afternoon and nighttime hours would be preferred. Heavy rainfall and damaging straight-line winds would be possible during this time.

Friday will be mostly sunny and not as warm with highs around 80. Hot weather appears quite likely starting Sunday into the following week.