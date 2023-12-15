Chicago weather: Clouds move in for another mild day

Today we have increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain starting in the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will be wrapping up around midnight Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday will be cold, in the low 30s with a chance for flurries. We may have lake effect snow develop in northwest Indiana on Monday, too, especially near the lake.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with sunshine. Mid 40s return Wednesday and Thursday.